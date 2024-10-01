Glossary of Betting Terms

Here’s a comprehensive guide to common betting terms used across the gambling world, simplified for easier understanding.

2-Way Market

A type of bet with only two possible outcomes, like a tennis match where either Player A or Player B must win.

3-Way Market

A bet with three possible outcomes, often seen in football where you can bet on the home team to win, an away team victory, or a draw.

Accumulator (Acca)

A bet that combines several selections into one. All selections must win for the bet to pay out, with potential winnings accumulating from each successful selection.

Action

An American term that refers to any bet that is currently live or active.

Advantage Gambling

Refers to using legal strategies to gain an edge over the bookmaker, like counting cards in blackjack.

All In

Primarily a poker term, this means betting your entire balance on a single outcome.

All Out

In sports, it refers to giving maximum effort to win, commonly used in horse racing.

All-Weather Racing

Races are held on artificial surfaces, allowing events to take place regardless of weather conditions.

Also Ran

A horse that finishes a race but does not place in the top positions.

Ante-Post Betting

Betting is placed well before an event takes place, typically used in horse racing.

Apprentice

A young or inexperienced jockey is learning the ropes.

Arber

Someone who places arbitrage bets, which ensure a profit by betting on all possible outcomes across different markets.

Arbitrage

A strategy where you bet on all possible outcomes to guarantee a profit.

Asian Handicap

A form of betting that originated in Asia, offering no possibility of a draw by giving one team a head start.

Backward

A horse racing term for a horse that is underprepared or not yet fit for competition.

Bags

A term used in greyhound racing for the bookmaker’s afternoon service.

Banker

A bet that is almost certain to win.

Bar

The lowest odds mentioned in a betting market, usually indicate other selections are higher odds.

Beard

A term for someone placing a bet on behalf of another person, often to disguise their identity.

Beginner’s Luck

The perception that new bettors have an initial run of success, is often dismissed as pure luck.

Betfair Commission

The percentage Betfair charges on winnings from bets placed on its exchange.

Bettor

A person who places a bet.

Blind Bet

A bet placed to disguise the bettor’s main intentions is often used to divert attention from larger bets.

Bismark

A heavily favored horse that is expected to lose.

Blinkers

Horse racing gear that limits a horse’s peripheral vision to help them focus during a race.

Blanket Finish

A race where several horses finish very close together.

BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)

A promise from the bookmaker to pay out the best odds if they are higher than the odds at which the bet was originally placed.

Bookmaker (Bookie)

The entity or individual that takes bets and sets odds.

Book

The total amount a bookmaker has taken in bets on a specific event.

Bottle

UK betting slang for odds of 2/1.

Breaking the Bank

Winning a large sum of money, particularly in a casino setting.

Bumper

A flat race for young horses, often a prelude to national hunt (jump) racing.

Burlington Bertie

UK betting slang for odds of 100/30.

Buy Price

The higher price offered in spread betting.

Canadian

Another term for a Super Yankee bet.

Card Counting

A technique used in blackjack to track which cards have been dealt, helping predict future hands.

Carpet

UK slang for odds of 3/1.

CD / C & D

An abbreviation in horse racing meaning Course and Distance, used in form guides to show a horse’s past performance at a specific track and distance.

Century

Betting slang for £100.

Challenge Bet

See Compound Interest Bet.

Chasing

A bettor who keeps placing bets in an attempt to recover previous losses.

Cheek Pieces

Equipment fitted to a horse’s bridle to help improve its performance.

Clerk of Scales

The official is responsible for checking that jockeys weigh incorrectly.

Co-Favourite

When multiple selections share the same odds as favorites.

Cold Deck

A set of cards in a casino that doesn’t produce favorable results for the players.

Compound Interest Bet

A betting strategy where the bettor reinvests their winnings from one bet into the next, aiming to grow profits over time.

Conditional Jockey

A young jockey specializing in jump racing, similar to an apprentice.

Cover Bet

A secondary bet is placed to guarantee a profit or minimize risk, regardless of the outcome of the main bet.

Croupier

The casino worker who deals cards or spins the roulette wheel.

Dam

A horse’s mother.

Dead Heat

When two or more horses finish at the same time, it is impossible to distinguish a clear winner.

Deuce

In tennis, a tie where a player must win two consecutive points to win the game.

Dividend

The payout from a tote bet.

Double

A bet with two selections. Both must win for the bet to succeed.

Doubling Up

Also known as the Martingale System, where a bettor doubles their stake after each loss to cover previous losses.

Draw

In football, when the score is tied at the end of the match. In horse racing, it refers to the stall from which a horse starts.

Drift

When the odds for a selection lengthen, indicating less confidence in the outcome.

Drifter

A selection whose odds are drifting.

Ducking

When a bookmaker lowers the odds to reduce their exposure to a particular outcome.

Dual Forecast

A bet where you predict the first and second finishers in the correct order, typically in horse racing.

Dutching

Backing multiple outcomes to guarantee a profit.

Each Way

A bet where you stake money on a selection to either win or place, typically used in horse racing.

Ear’ole

UK betting slang for odds of 6/4.

Exacta

Another term for a Dual Forecast.

Evens

Odds of 1/1, where you stand to win the same amount you bet.

Expected Value

The theoretical amount of money a bettor expects to win or lose is based on probability.

Favourite

The selection with the shortest odds indicates it’s the most likely to win.

Flag

A bet that includes all combinations of a five-fold accumulator.

Fold

Refers to the number of selections in a bet, or in poker, discarding your hand.

Fourfold

A bet on four selections.

Form

The past performance of a horse, team, or player.

Form Player

A bettor who relies heavily on past performance data to make their bets.

Forecast

A bet where you predict the top two finishers in order.

Furlong

A unit of measurement in horse racing, equivalent to 200 meters.

Full Cover

A bet that includes all possible combinations for a set number of selections.

Goliath

A multiple bet covering all possible combinations for eight selections.

Going

The condition of the racecourse surface, ranges from firm to heavy.

Green

A term describing an inexperienced horse.

Handicap

A system where stronger competitors are given disadvantages to level the playing field.

Hedging

Placing bets on additional outcomes to reduce the risk of a loss.

Heinz

A multiple bet involving six selections.

High Roller

A gambler who places very large bets.

House

The casino or gambling institution.

IBAS

Independent Betting Adjudication Service, which resolves disputes between bookmakers and bettors.

In Running

Also known as In-Play, where bets are placed while the event is ongoing.

In the Money

A horse that finishes in a position where it qualifies for a payout.

Jolly

Another term for the favorite in a race.

Joint Favourites

When two or more selections share the shortest odds in a race.

Lay

To bet on a selection to lose, typically in betting exchanges.

LBO

Acronym for Licensed Betting Office.

Long Odds

High odds reflect a lower probability of success.

Long Shot

Another term for a selection with long odds.

Liability

The amount of money a bookmaker stands to lose on a particular bet.

Lines

Refers to the various betting options or handicaps available.

Linemaker

Another term for a Handicapper.

LSP

Level Stakes Profit; the profit made if all bets were placed with the same stake.

Lucky 15, 31, 63

Bets cover all possible combinations of 4, 5, or 6 selections, respectively.

Maiden

A horse that has never won a race.