Guide to Betting on Lucky 63 – In this context, we’ll walk you through what a Lucky 63 bet is, how to create one, and how it works. A Lucky 63 is a bet that includes six different selections, but what makes it unique is that it covers a total of 63 individual bets. These consist of 6 singles, 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 four-fold accumulators, 6 five-fold accumulators, and 1 six-fold accumulator. The good thing about a Lucky 63 is that even if just one of your picks wins, you’re guaranteed a return. Of course, the more winners you get, the bigger your payout will be.

What Is a Lucky 63 Bet?

A Lucky 63 is similar to a Lucky 15 or a Lucky 31 bet but with more selections. A Lucky 15 covers all possible bets from four selections, while a Lucky 31 does the same for five selections. In a Lucky 63, you have all the potential bets from six selections. While the total stake is higher with a Lucky 63, the potential returns are much greater if your picks perform well.

How to Build a Lucky 63 Bet

To put together a Lucky 63, start by choosing six different outcomes you think will win. Once you’ve made your selections, the betting options will appear on your bet slip. Among these, you’ll see the Lucky 63 option, which is the one you’ll want to choose.

How to Place Your Lucky 63 Bet

Once you’ve picked your six outcomes and added them to your bet slip, it’s time to enter your stake. Be cautious here because the amount you enter will be multiplied by 63 (since there are 63 individual bets). For example, if you bet £1, the total cost will be £63. After you’ve decided on your stake, confirm your bet and it’ll be placed.

How Do I Win?

To get a return on a Lucky 63, only one of your bets needs to win. However, the more selections that come through, the higher your winnings will be. The real magic happens when multiple selections are successful, as your payout increases significantly with each additional win.