Guidelines for Roulette Playing

Roulette is one of the most popular casino games out there. Players place bets on different outcomes, like a specific number, a range of numbers, whether it will be odd or even, or if the ball will land on red or black. The word “roulette” actually comes from the French word for “little wheel,” which makes sense when you see the game in action. The game dates all the way back to the 17th century, and it’s now played in casinos worldwide. Its popularity comes from how simple it is to learn and how fast-paced the action is. There are two main types of roulette: European and American. The European version is generally more popular, so we’ll focus on that one in this guide.

Equipment and Basic Rules

To play roulette, you’ll need a few things: a spinning wheel, a table to place bets, chips, and a small white ball.

The roulette wheel has 36 numbers, plus a single ‘0’. The game starts with the dealer (also called the croupier) spinning the wheel and launching the ball around the rim. Players place their bets on the table by selecting different combinations, using betting chips. You can keep placing bets until the dealer calls out, “No more bets.” After that, you’ll just watch the ball spin and hope it lands in your favor.

Once the ball settles into a slot, the dealer places a marker (called a dolly) on the winning number on the table. At this point, players are not allowed to touch the table—no placing or removing bets until the dealer has cleared away all the losing chips. Then, they’ll pay out the winning bets. Once the marker is removed, you can collect your winnings.

Betting Options

Here are some of the bets you can make in roulette:

A single number (0-37)

1st 12, 2nd 12, or 3rd 12 (covering different sets of 12 numbers)

1-18 or 19-36

Even or Odd

Red or Black

Winning Odds in European Roulette

Here’s a breakdown of the probabilities for different bets in European roulette:

Odd – 48.6%

Even – 48.6%

Black – 48.6%

Red – 48.6%

1-18 – 48.6%

19-36 – 48.6%

1-12 – 32.4%

13-24 – 32.4%

25-36 – 32.4%

6-number combination – 16.2%

4-number combination – 10.8%

3-number combination – 8.1%

2-number combination – 5.4%

Single number – 2.7%

House Edge in European Roulette

The house edge in European roulette is 2.70%, which comes from the single ‘0’ on the wheel. If the ball lands on ‘0’, all outside bets (like red/black, odd/even, etc.) lose. When betting on a single number, you have a 1 in 37 chance of winning, and if you do, the payout is 35 to 1. This built-in edge ensures the casino always has a slight advantage, and over time, they’ll make a profit.

For a single-number bet, the math looks like this:

You lose 36 out of 37 times and win 1 out of 37 times.

-1×36/37 + 35×1/37 = -0.0270 (which equals a 2.7% house edge).

Betting Strategies

Over the years, players have tried all sorts of strategies to beat the house. The most well-known is the Martingale strategy. This involves doubling your bet after every loss, usually on even-money bets like red/black or odd/even. The idea is that eventually, you’ll win and recover your losses plus a small profit. However, this method can be risky. A losing streak can quickly wipe out your balance, and most tables have betting limits that prevent this strategy from being used indefinitely.

It’s important to understand that no strategy can eliminate the house edge. Every spin of the wheel is independent, and the odds are the same each time. Another strategy some players use is to bet on the same number for 35 consecutive spins. If the ball lands on your number within that time, you’ll win back your initial stake and can continue playing with the winnings. But, just like any other strategy, it doesn’t guarantee success, and the house edge of 2.70% still applies to every spin.