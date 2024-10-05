What Are Asian Handicaps?

Asian handicaps are a unique and increasingly popular way of betting on football matches. In this type of bet, one team is given a virtual handicap based on their perceived strength or form, meaning the stronger team needs to win by more goals to deliver a successful bet. Originally developed in Indonesia, Asian handicaps quickly spread across Asia and beyond. They’re a form of spread betting and have the key feature of reducing the possible outcomes in a match. Essentially, they remove the possibility of a draw, giving each team almost a 50/50 chance of winning in the eyes of the bettor.

How to Bet Using Asian Handicaps

Football is one of the few sports where a draw happens frequently. With Asian handicap betting, the draw outcome is removed by using a handicap that forces a winner either way. This method gives the underdog an advantage, often by starting them off with a virtual lead before the game even kicks off. However, a single goal during the match can significantly change the situation for either team.

To better explain, let’s look at an example.

Example:

Match: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Handicap: Liverpool +1.0, +1.5

Here’s how it works:

This handicap splits your bet into two parts. Half of your bet is on Liverpool to win, draw, or lose by exactly one goal (+1.0). The other half is on Liverpool to win, draw, or lose by less than 1.5 goals (+1.5).

If the final score is Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool:

Half of your bet would be refunded because the result would be a draw under the +1.0 handicap (Manchester United 1 – Liverpool +1).

The second half of your bet would win, as Liverpool lost by less than 1.5 goals (Manchester United 1 – Liverpool +1.5).

In-Play Asian Handicaps

You can also bet on Asian handicaps during live matches, but keep in mind that you’re only betting on the outcome from the moment you place the bet onward. Any goals scored before you placed your bet are irrelevant. The score is essentially “reset” from the point you place the bet.

Guidelines for Roulette Playing

For example, if Team A is leading Team B 1-0 and you place a bet on Team A with a -1 Asian handicap, you’re betting that Team A will win by two more goals from that moment onward. So, if Team A wins by three or more goals, your bet wins. If they win by exactly two goals, your bet is void. If they win by only one goal, draw, or lose, your bet loses.