How to Place a Bet – Betting can seem confusing at first, but once you understand the basics, it’s actually quite simple. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to make your first bet with confidence. There’s a lot of betting jargon that might seem overwhelming, but the key is to start with the three most straightforward types of bets: Win, Place, and Each Way.

The Win Bet

A Win bet (also called a bet ‘on the nose’) is the simplest type of bet. You’re betting on a single horse, team, or competitor to come in first place. If your selection wins, you’ll be paid out based on the odds that were quoted when you placed the bet. If it doesn’t win, you lose the bet.

The Place Bet

A Place bet gives you a bit more flexibility. Instead of betting on a win, you’re betting that your selection will finish in one of the top places—this could be first, second, or third depending on the number of participants in the race or event. For races with 5-7 participants, you’ll usually get paid if your pick finishes first or second. In races with 8 or more competitors, you’re paid out if they finish in the top three. Major events like the Grand National might even pay out up to fourth place. The odds for a Place bet are lower than a Win bet since you have a better chance of winning.

The Each Way Bet

An Each Way bet is like a combination of both a Win and a Place bet on the same selection. Essentially, you’re doubling your stake because you’re placing two bets—one for the win and one for the place. So, for example, if you bet £3 Each Way, it will cost you £6: £3 on the Win bet and £3 on the Place bet.

If your selection wins, both parts of your bet payout. If it finishes in the places (like second or third), only the Place bet pays out, typically at a fraction of the win odds (like one-quarter or one-fifth of the odds). Keep in mind that if the odds on your selection are quite low, you may not make a profit from the Place bet alone, so Each Way bets are usually more worthwhile on horses or competitors with higher odds.